Islands' News

Customs BCN intercepts drugs at the airport on Bonaire

12 hours ago
Pearl FM

During a regular check on incoming passengers of a Win air flight from Sint Maarten with destination Saba/St. Eustatius on Monday, May 31st , Customs found 530 grams of cannabis on a male passenger.

When checking the hand luggage, a vacuum-packed package was found.

Upon closer inspection of this package, it turned out to be cannabis. The cannabis was seized and the suspect with initials C.C.H. of  51 years, was arrested.

After his arrest, the suspect and the cannabis was handed over to the KPCN for further investigation.

