The suspected shooter in the Dawn Beach case of May 8, 2021, has had his pre-trial detention extended to 60 days by the judge in the Court of First Instance.

Suspect O.M.C. is held on the charges of murder and firearms possession. He is suspected of shooting victim M. in the abdomen while the victim was in his car. The victim’s car was also shot several times.

The victim died as a result of his gunshot wound.