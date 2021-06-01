KINGDOM TASKFORCE FOR CHILDREN’S RIGHTS GETS OWN WEBSITE

The Kingdom Taskforce for Children’s Rights will launch its website on June 1st, 2021. The Taskforce was established in 2014 with the aim to foster inter-country collaboration within the Kingdom with regard to the protection and promotion of children’s rights.

The members of the Taskforce are Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten and the Netherlands, and the public entities are Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The website will function as a platform for up-to-date information and knowledge-sharing about children’s rights between stakeholders within the six islands of the Kingdom. The majority of the information will be geared towards youth professionals in all areas of work.

The Kingdom Taskforce for Children’s Rights is calling on all youth professionals within the Kingdom to register via the site for the quarterly newsletter. All youth professionals who have

previously attended one of the Taskforce’s conferences have already been enrolled and will receive the newsletter automatically.

For more information, please visit the website at www.tfkinderrechten.info for the Dutch version and www.tfchildrights.info for the English version or send an email to Taskforce member, Ms. Faye Arnell, at faye.arnell@sintmaartengov.org