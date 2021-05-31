TelEm Group CEO graduates with MBA

TelEm Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Kendall Dupersoy, has graduated as a Master of Business Administration (MBA), from the University of Illinois, in Chicago, USA.

Mr. Dupersoy pursued the two-year online MBA degree course in Marketing & Business Administration at the University of Illinois, considered to be one of the foremost Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) institutions in the world. The university is also classed as a Public Ivy, i.e. a public university with the value and prestige of the Ivy League.

The TelEm Group CEO previously held a B.A, (Computer Sciences).

Due to the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Dupersoy joined fellow graduates in a virtual graduation ceremony after receiving his graduation cap and university scarf via mail. His achievement is most noteworthy because he was able to maintain the required grade-point average while continuing his daily function as the CEO of the TelEm Group of Companies.

“It was a proud moment for me and for my family, whom I would like to thank for all their support (and gallons of cups of bush tea at all sorts of hours) these past two years,” said Mr. Dupersoy.

Mr. Dupersoy said the degree program required quite a number of hours of study late into the night and the early morning hours, however he was able to keep to a strict discipline that would allow his to maintain his focus as TelEm Group CEO.

Colleagues on the Strategic Management Team (SMT) and members of the Supervisory Board of Directors (SBOD) have all congratulated Mr. Dupersoy on his achievement and for continuing to “invest” in his education, from which the company will also benefit.

Mr. Dupersoy said the MBA is an important personal goal that he set for himself, for his own development and career plans. He also hopes that his sacrifice will inspire his colleagues and others to continue to learn, as life-long learning is the key to personal improvement.

“With all the technology and facilities available to study while working and to study from home, there has never been a better time for anyone interested in taking their education to another level to do so,” states the latest University of Illinois graduate.

Congratulations on a job well done also from the entire TelEm Group family.