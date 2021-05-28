Fun Miles Road Show at WIB Philipsburg

WIB Windward Islands Bank & Fun Miles make banking more fun than ever!

Visit Fun Miles’ Fun Team coming Friday, May 28th 2021, at WIB Windward Islands Bank Philipsburg branch (8:30 am to 3:30 pm) for Fun games, Fun gifts and a chance to WIN 10,000 Fun Miles (offerd by Fun Miles).

Walk with your Fun Miles card or buy one for only $3.-, and Fun Miles representatives can assist cardholders with linkage of their Fun Miles card to their WIB Bankomatiko card & MasterCard Fun Miles credit card, plus all other customer service related questions.

WIB offers great ways to save Fun Miles! By linking the cards cardholders will earn 1 Fun Mile per 5 guilders spent with their Bankomatiko card! It’s a great way to boost your Fun Miles balance. Besides getting Fun Miles on every payment with your Bankomatiko Smart Card or MasterCard Fun Miles credit card, WIB also lets you save Miles on personal loans and mortgages!

See you Friday, it will be FUN!