10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of May 27th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however thirteen (13) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases eighty one (81). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand four hundred four (2404).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy eight (78) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty eight (28).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred ninety five (2295). One hundred thirty three (133) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 2, 944 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 28, 642 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

The new pop up location will be at the John Cooper, Jose Lake Sr. Ballpark on; Saturday May 29th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. CPS would like to remind persons who received their 1st dose on Saturday April 24th, to return for their 2nd dose vaccine at the CPS Vineyard building on Saturday May 29th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Minister Ottley encourages everyone to join the movement, as we Drive to 85%.