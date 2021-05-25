STATIA FURTHER OPENS UP ITS BORDERS

Strong advice: Wearing face mask, social distance and washing hands

On Wednesday May 26th, 2021 the Public Entity St. Eustatius will further open up the island by introducing the second phase of the Road Map. As of this date Statians residing abroad and Statian residents that want to return home can enter the island. Also visitors from Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire and Saba are welcomed to Statia. The main condition is that all incoming travelers must be fully vaccinated. Everyone who qualifies to enter in phase two of the Road Map but are not yet fully vaccinated, will also be granted approval for entry to Statia, but must go into quarantine for 10 days.

Wearing a face mask, keeping social distance and washing hands regularly is strongly advised when going to public accessible places. For all government offices wearing a facemask is mandatory effective May 26th. This also counts for persons visiting the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF), the Auxiliary Home and the Pharmacy. Businesses can make wearing a face mask mandatory before entering their premises.

Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis says: “The Public Entity will maintain the same strategy that has kept residents of St. Eustatius safe thus far but is now positioning the general public to share the responsibility. We are now at the juncture where the community needs to actively join in the fight against COVID-19 considering the relatively low vaccination rate, limited medical facilities and capacity and the potential risk that is created when the St. Eustatius reopens. It is therefore important that government and residents remain vigilant”.

The second phase was initially scheduled on May 19th, 2021 but was postponed to properly dialogue with and inform key stakeholders of the most important guidelines that belong to this new phase. For all persons entering St. Eustatius registration of entry through info.covid19@statiagov.com is still mandatory. For all persons entering from a high risk country a COVID-NAAT test is also still mandatory

Third phase

The third phase of the Road Map for re-opening St. Eustatius does not have a starting date, but will start when 50% of the population of St. Eustatius is fully vaccinated. Up till now in total 978 persons (which is 41%) received both doses of the Moderna vaccine. In addition, 129 received the first doses which means that they will soon get their second shot, making it 1107 persons that will be completely vaccinated shortly. (46%). When 50% is reached, fully vaccinated visitors including tourists can come to Statia without the mandatory quarantine of 10 days. Not vaccinated visitors can also visit Statia but a quarantine of 10 days is mandatory.

Fourth phase

In the fourth phase everyone can enter the island, also not vaccinated visitors, without the need to go into quarantine. The condition is that the majority of the Statian residents must be vaccinated, which is 80%.

The easing of measures started on April 11, 2021 which was the first phase of the road map of the opening of the island. Effective April 11th, Statian residents, that are fully vaccinated, do not need to go into quarantine anymore when entering Statia after traveling abroad. They adhere to a special 5-day protocol that includes wearing a face mask, keeping social distance, wash hands regularly and they cannot attend events.

Careful deliberation

The decision to further ease the measures was taken after careful deliberation and only after consulting the key partners involved. These are the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports in the Netherlands (VWS), the National Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM), the Public Health Department, the Crisis Management Team in Statia, the Island Council, STEBA, Central Dialogue and other relevant stakeholders. The general consensus is that St. Eustatius should gradually and carefully re-open with everyone taking personal responsibility to mitigate the COVID-19 virus from entering St. Eustatius

A clear overview of the 4 phases, is attached. The first phase will be concluded on May 25th 2021 and is marked with a green checkmark.