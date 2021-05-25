Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning the position of Parliament with regards to the Kingdom Law Dispute Regulation

The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 25, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Position of Parliament with regards to the Kingdom Law Dispute Regulation

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten