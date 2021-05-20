Urgent Central Committee meeting of Parliament about discussion on the Country Reform Packages Priorities and Objective Measures 2021

The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Central Committee meeting on May 20, 2021.

The Committee meeting which was adjourned on May 14, 2021 will be reconvened on Thursday at 15.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the Country Reform Packages Priorities and Objective Measures 2021 (IS/437/2020-2021 dated February 24, 2021)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten