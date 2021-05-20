Islands' News

Suspect arrested, firearm confiscated in Cole Bay house search

6 hours ago
Editor

The Police Detective Department and Uniform Division executed a house search in Cole-bay in connection with firearms possession on Wednesday, May 19, around 5:20am.
A firearm was found and confiscated during the search.
The suspect with initials A.D. was arrested and taken to the Philipsburg Police station pending further investigation.

Related Posts

Islands' News Top Headlines

New harbor project makes progress, various studies completed

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Urgent Central Committee meeting of Parliament about discussion on the Country Reform Packages Priorities and Objective Measures 2021

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Condition: roaming animals to be removed Statia continues incentives for registered farmers

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Unions and RCN have reached a negotiation result

6 hours ago
Editor

You Missed

Islands' News Top Headlines

New harbor project makes progress, various studies completed

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Urgent Central Committee meeting of Parliament about discussion on the Country Reform Packages Priorities and Objective Measures 2021

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Condition: roaming animals to be removed Statia continues incentives for registered farmers

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Unions and RCN have reached a negotiation result

6 hours ago
Editor