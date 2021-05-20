The Police Detective Department and Uniform Division executed a house search in Cole-bay in connection with firearms possession on Wednesday, May 19, around 5:20am.
A firearm was found and confiscated during the search.
The suspect with initials A.D. was arrested and taken to the Philipsburg Police station pending further investigation.
Suspect arrested, firearm confiscated in Cole Bay house search
