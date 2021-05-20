Islands' News

Man arrested for ill-treating tenant with a knife

7 hours ago
Editor

Police dispatch received several calls on Monday, May 17, around 9:30pm about a stabbing on Tjon-Sie-Fat Road, Cole Bay.
At the location, the police patrol and ambulance personnel found a man with two stab wounds on his shoulder. The victim was treated at the scene and transferred to Sint Maarten Medical Center. He has no life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation found that the suspected perpetrator is the owner of the apartment the victim resides in. He allegedly assaulted the victim, one of his tenants, with a knife in an altercation.
The suspect with initials N.F.B, who was still on the scene, was arrested by the patrol and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station where he is held for further questioning.
The investigation into this assault is still ongoing.

Related Posts

Islands' News Top Headlines

New harbor project makes progress, various studies completed

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Urgent Central Committee meeting of Parliament about discussion on the Country Reform Packages Priorities and Objective Measures 2021

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Condition: roaming animals to be removed Statia continues incentives for registered farmers

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Unions and RCN have reached a negotiation result

6 hours ago
Editor

You Missed

Islands' News Top Headlines

New harbor project makes progress, various studies completed

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Urgent Central Committee meeting of Parliament about discussion on the Country Reform Packages Priorities and Objective Measures 2021

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Condition: roaming animals to be removed Statia continues incentives for registered farmers

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Unions and RCN have reached a negotiation result

6 hours ago
Editor