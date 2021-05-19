SMMC staff engage in customer service workshops

Staff of St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently took part in a series of customer service excellence workshops contributing to continuous staff development as part of SMMC’s ongoing ‘Fit for the Future’ project.

A total of 65 staff members took part in the first series of customer service excellence workshops, which were held at NIPA, with more to follow in the near future. The workshops were conducted by Coyle Hospitality, a leading hospitality training institute, and participants were actively contributing to the various customer service scenarios and role-playing demos.

Topics that were covered include: professionalism, helpfulness, cooperation, respect, non-verbal communication, first impressions and various other areas that encompass customer service excellence. A mystery shopper will soon visit SMMC and evaluate the lessons learned and will relay this back to the organization.

SMMC’s Fit For The Future project is aimed at providing staff with possibilities to enhance their knowledge and skill set in order to be able to adequately adapt to an ever changing healthcare industry as well as making sure that everyone is ready as SMMC transitions to St. Maarten General Hospital, which includes attaining JCI accreditation.