Ministry VSA collaborates with Port St. Maarten; successful bumper sticker handover at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise Facility to Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association.

As part of the vaccination campaign, ‘The drive to 85%, SXM’s race to normalcy’, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley in collaboration with Port St. Maarten, held a bumper sticker handover at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise Facility.

The bumper stickers were handed over to the president of the Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association (DSTA) and other DSTA representatives, who were all dressed in uniform. Over 20+ taxi drivers who presented their vaccination cards, which provided proof of being vaccinated, received a bumper sticker for their vehicle which states “This driver was vaccinated.”

The Minister urges everyone to be an example to our visitors; in efforts to boost our economy.

Port St. Maarten Management echoes this sentiment and believes the vaccine campaign is a step in the right direction and consideration to the safety of all involved. Port St. Maarten Management further stated that the recent updated guidelines from CDC regarding the imposed Conditional Sail Order should also position the destination in welcoming the much-anticipated transit calls making St. Maarten a Port of call. We look forward to the economic rebound from multiple ship visits per week as the industry take a staggered ramp up approach to deploying vessels to the region.

The bumper stickers on the taxi’s, will provide a sense of relief, security and comfort to visitors seeking transportation upon disembarkation.

Minister Ottley was elated to see how many taxi drivers were already vaccinated within our community and he would like to urge all vaccinated taxi drivers to encourage their fellow colleagues to go out and get vaccinated, as we continue to drive to 85.

The Minister humbly thanks Port St. Maarten for their assistance in the campaign and looks forward to a long working relationship with them in anticipation of future projects.