NV GEBE and PJIAE N.V. collaborate to support victims of volcanic eruptions in St. Vincent and Grenadines

NV GEBE the electricity provider and water distributor in collaborative efforts with the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) has rendered support to the islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) during the untimely eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.

The recent eruptions at La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have caused significant damages and pose a health risk for the inhabitants. Interim Manager of N.V. GEBE, Mr. Mauricio Dembrook stated that his team wanted to help persons as quickly as possible with a great impact, therefore we have reached out to the PJIAE N.V. who has eagerly joined in on this non-profit project.

This donation is therefore something that we feel is part of our corporate social responsibility and certainly the right time to demonstrate solidarity with the people of St. Vincent in their time of need.

Mr. Dembrook also stated that although we are still recovering from Hurricane Irma and coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will always lend a helping hand to our Caribbean brothers and sisters and we hope that the container brings some relief in this time of crises.

“We know what impact natural disasters have and want to help those who suffered from the eruption with some critical items to show our solidarity and assistance,” added Leo van der Meiden, Chief Financial Officer, CFO, at PJIAE N.V.

Persons and organizations who are interested in donating or sending items to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are asked to drop off their items at NV GEBE daily from 3 – 6 pm. The Airport locations as designated for drop off will be at the Skyport building in Simpsonbay and the concession area in the Check-In hall of the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) from 9 am – 3 pm. It is essential to note that no items will be accepted for distribution after Thursday, May 20, 2021.

The 40ft container will be shipped to SVG on Sunday, May 23, 2021, and will be delivered to Mr. Thornley Meyers, CEO of St. Vincent Electricity Company (Vinlec) in the care of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO). NEMO is working with a different organization on the ground to distribute resources for displaced persons, whether they are in private residences or government-organized shelters.

Having experienced Hurricane Irma, the organizers comprehends that there’s a deep sadness of pain and displacement that these natural disasters cause families and by extension the country. Both government-owned companies understand the need for help and the need for a quick and decisive response for the necessities.

All donations will be treated fairly and will be made transparent from commencement to finish.