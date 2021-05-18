Minister Samuel extends best wishes to exam students.

It is indeed an honor and a privilege for me as Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport to extend best wishes to the 569 students sitting the FBE Exit Exams.

Your teachers have done their best to prepare you, and now it’s your turn to demonstrate that you have received all the knowledge that they have poured into you by achieving the highest possible results.

St. Maarten needs you all now more than ever as we strive to build a great nation of professionals in every area of work. I look forward to all of you being successful and moving on to the next chapter in your education journey. In closing, I would like to leave you with a quote from Zig Ziglar, who said, “You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.”

I wish you the students much success on your exams.

I would also like to say many thanks to the educators and school managers for enduring an extraordinary school year while mentoring and guiding our next generation of St. Maarten professionals.

I thank you!