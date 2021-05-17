Goat removal starts Monday

SABA–The removal of free-roaming goats on Saba will start this Monday, May 17, starting in the Mt. Scenery National Park, an area rich in biodiversity which has been heavily impacted upon by grazing animals.

This project is funded by the Nature and Environment Policy Plan Caribbean Netherlands 2020-2030 of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality LNV. The Public Entity Saba is implementing the goat control project to address the longstanding issue of free-roaming goats across the island. For this, the Public Entity Saba has appointed invasive species experts as the official government hunters to carry out the removal of free-roaming goats.

The national park is still open for visitors or hikers but there will be designated zones closed during the removal. These will be clearly marked and information available through the website and trail shop of the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF). The park is fully open at weekends.

There are other zones that will also be closed off in time to address the impact and safety issues caused by roaming goats. These zones and trails too will be clearly marked and signs posted. The project is carried out in close cooperation with and support from the police force.

Other trails throughout the island will remain open for the time being until otherwise notified, including the trail leading up to the top of Mt. Scenery, the highest point of the Dutch Kingdom, and trails such as Ladder Bay, Spring Bay, Buds Mountain and Bottom Mountain trail.

The goat control project aims to promote responsible and sustainable livestock keeping and further develop sustainable food production.