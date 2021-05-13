Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor to meet with the Minister of VSA on Friday

The Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor will meet on May 14, 2021.

The Committee meeting which was adjourned on March 16, 2021 will be reconvened on Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

2. Discussion on issues regarding SZV switching pharmaceutical and medical suppliers and issues regarding diabetes testing strips and distribution points (IS/128/2020-2021 dated October 27, 2020 and IS/485/2020-2021 March 10, 2021)

This agenda point was requested by MP C.T. Emmanuel, MP C.A. Buncamper, MP A.E. Arrindell.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten

# # #

PRESS RELEASE CC 17 (urgent) Cont. ii

Parliament of Sint Maarten, Wilhelminastraat #1, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten W.I. Tel. +1 721 542-0812, 542-0635, 542-2929 Fax +1 721 542-0306; Website: www.sxmparliament.org; Facebook: www.facebook.com/sxmparliament Instagram: www.instagram.com/sxmparliament,

Twitter account: @sxmparliament, YouTube channel: sxmparliament

Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament about discussion on the Country Reform Packages Priorities and Objective Measures 2021

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Central Committee meeting on May 14, 2021.

The Committee meeting which was adjourned on March 19, 2021 will be reconvened on Friday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the Country Reform Packages Priorities and Objective Measures 2021 (IS/437/2020-2021 dated February 24, 2021)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten