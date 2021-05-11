Islands' News Top Headlines

TWENTY NOMINATIONS FOR 2ND ANNUAL GOVERNOR’S YOUTH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

2 hours ago
Editor

The annual Governor’s Youth Awards for Excellence are special distinctions granted by the Governor of Sint Maarten. The awards give recognition to young persons of Sint Maarten who between the ages of 13 and 19 years old, have excelled in academics, arts, sports, environmental protection, or community service.

The entry period for nominations for the 2nd annual Governor’s Awards is now closed. Governor Holiday and the Governor’s Awards Evaluation Committee are pleased to announce that a total of 20 nominations were received.

The panel of Judges of the Evaluation Committee are now evaluating the nominations for each  category and will make recommendations to the Governor. Selected nominees, their parents,

and their nominators will be invited to attend the Awards Ceremony. The winners of each

category will be announced at the Award Ceremony on June 24, 2021.

Governor Holiday and the Evaluation Committee thank all persons who participated in the preparation and submission of the nominations of the 20 young persons.

Related Posts

Islands' News Top Headlines

Social activities at the Community Center Letter of intent signed with Social and Welfare Work Foundation

2 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Personalized License Plates

2 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Public meeting of Parliament about Advice concerning appointment of 2nd Acting Secretary General of Parliament and National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities

3 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

TelEm Group maintenance in area of GEBE water tank Cole Bay Hill Wednesday

3 hours ago
Editor

You Missed

Islands' News Top Headlines

Social activities at the Community Center Letter of intent signed with Social and Welfare Work Foundation

2 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Personalized License Plates

2 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

TWENTY NOMINATIONS FOR 2ND ANNUAL GOVERNOR’S YOUTH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

2 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Public meeting of Parliament about Advice concerning appointment of 2nd Acting Secretary General of Parliament and National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities

3 hours ago
Editor