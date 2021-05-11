Public meeting of Parliament about Advice concerning appointment of 2nd Acting Secretary General of Parliament and National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities

The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

⦁ Incoming documents

⦁ Advice concerning appointment of 2nd Acting Secretary General of Parliament

⦁ Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening begroting 2020 en de Pensioenregeling politieke gezagdragers (Landsverordening begrotingswijziging 2020 inclusief de wijziging van de Pensioenregeling politieke gezagdragers) (IS/560/2020-2021 d.d. 1 april 2021) (Zittingsjaar 2020-2021-145)

National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities (IS/560/2020-2021 April 1, 2021) (Parliamentary Year 2020-2021-145)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.