Three suspects arrested for drugs smuggling

2 hours ago
Three suspects were arrested for drug possession by the Alpha team at an apartment in Pointe Blanche on Tuesday, May 3, around 11:20am.

The suspects with initials A.G.H.T., R.R.P. and J.A.S., were detained following a search of the suspects’ residence. Several items relevant to the investigation were confiscated from the premise.

The suspects were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station where they are still detained pending further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a multidisciplinary team comprised the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM, Customs Department, Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard.

