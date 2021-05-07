TelEm Group maintenance on fiber cable into St. John’s Estate Saturday

TelEm Group technicians and contractors will be carrying out maintenance works on a cell site and the fiber cable leading into the St. John’s Estate area Saturday, May 8, 2021, resulting in some interruptions in telecommunication service to residential and commercial properties.

The maintenance works are scheduled to commence at 6:00 am in the morning and end at 5:00 pm – weather permitting.

TelEm Group Manager, Outside Plant, Mr. Cyril Priest says Saturday’s works will be on the company’s fiber network. The works will be taking place from 6:00 am in the morning until 5:00 pm, Saturday, weather permitting,

Mr. Priest says once completed, TelEm Group customers can expect an improvement in fiber cable connections in the St. John’s area generally. An improvement is mobile data connections can also be expected.

Mr. Priest says properties in the following streets will be affected:

Emancipation Drive, Ranch drive, Ponnum drive, Stiltwalker Drive, Maubey Drive, St, John;s Estate Road, Durat Drive, Thread Hill Drive and Abolition drive.

Mr. Priest and TelEm Group apologize to customers in St, John’s Estate for any inconvenience caused by the interruption in service that is expected Saturday, May 8, 2021.