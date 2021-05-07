CPS to host Pop-up Vaccination at the Belvedere Methodist Church on Saturday

On Saturday, May 8th the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Services (CPS), will set up a POP-UP Vaccination Center at the Belvedere Methodist Church from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

This is located next to the main office of the Sint Maarten Housing and Development Foundation in the community of Belvedere.

Everyone above 18 who hasn’t had the vaccine is encouraged to stop by to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

This new POP-UP vaccination is a part of the Outreach program of the Vaccination Management Team (VMT) to boost vaccination numbers and protect the population against the COVID-19 virus.

To make it even easier, free shuttle services from Johnnie’s Supermarket, Dutch Quarter Well, the Pentecostal Church in Nazareth, the entrance to Middle Region, and Sr. Marie Laurence School, has been organized for those without transportation. The free shuttle will bring you to the vaccination location and take you back to where you were initially picked up.

For questions and information, contact CPS at 914. All over the world, hundreds of millions of persons have already taken the vaccine. It is scientifically proven to be safe and protects against the COVID-19 virus including the UK variant, which is now dominant on Sint Maarten.

Only if enough persons get vaccinated can we create herd immunity, end the pandemic and race back to normalcy!

Protect yourself, your loved ones, and Sint Maarten, and get vaccinated!

Sint Maarten Protected Together.