9:30 am opening for TelEm Group offices Monday due to early morning meeting with staff

TelEm Group has announced the late opening of its offices on Monday, May 10th due to a General Meeting with personnel at the start of the work day.

TelEm Group’s Human Resources & Development Department has scheduled the meeting to take place starting at 8:00 am sharp, noting that TelEm Group’s Main office on Pond Island will open at 9:30 Monday, while the branch office at Simpson Bay will open at 10:00 a.m.

The Human Resources & Development Department has meantime also informed that TelEm Group offices will be closed on Thursday May 13th, and Friday May 14th in keeping with observance of Ascension Day.

TelEm Group customers and members of the public are kindly requested to mark these dates in their calendars to avoid any disappointments when visiting company offices and locations. The company meantime apologizes for any inconvenience caused.