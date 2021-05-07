Guests announced for the COVID-19 Vaccination Panel Discussion for May 11th

Do you have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccination, or do you want more information about the purpose and goal of the vaccines? Make sure you watch the second edition of the COVID-19 Vaccination Panel Discussion on May 11th at 7:00 PM and get your answers straight from the experts.

This online event will be broadcasted via the Government of Sint Maarten Facebook Page Livestream and on the SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM.

Various health experts will provide updates and new data regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and answer all questions via the live broadcast.

The Facebook Livestream panel discussion will be opened by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Omar C.E. Ottley and hosted by Roylyka Roache from the Department of Communication (DCOMM).

Speakers for the evening will include Eva Lista-de Weever, Epidemiologist and head of the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), Dr. Anand Raghosing who is a general practitioner on the island for many years, Claudette Rijff, who is the quality nurse at the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), and the very first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sint Maarten, and Dr. A.J. Duits, Medical Immunologist and Director of the Red Cross Blood Bank Foundation, who is a specialist in immunology and vaccines.

There are many new developments regarding vaccination here on the island and worldwide. There are several different mutations, and many countries are adapting their COVID-19 regulations and restrictions now that the vaccination level is increasing within the population.

Why do you still have to wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated? Why is a PCR test still mandatory when you are fully vaccinated? Can I still become sick after vaccination? The experts will touch on these topics and much more.

Questions can be posted live in the comment section or send in advance an email to vaccination@sintmaartengov.org With this event, which is available for everyone to view, Ministry VSA, DCOMM, and the Vaccination Management Team (VMT), aim to inform and update the public and limit the spread of misinformation.

The event takes place on Tuesday, May 11th at 7:00 PM via Facebook.com/SXMGOV and simultaneously via the Government Radio Station 107.9FM.

Make sure that you don’t miss this event, and let the experts answer your questions!

Sint Maarten Protected Together.