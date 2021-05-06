Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley is elated to announce the launch of the Island-wide vaccination awareness campaign “The Drive to 85%, SXM race to normalcy”. The objective of the campaign is to encourage at least 85% of the community to go out and get vaccinated, in efforts to achieve herd immunity. Many persons have been enquiring about activities that are possible economic boosters; such as music festivals and carnival, however such events can only be considered if we achieve an 85% vaccination rate.

The campaign will consist of a series with local entertainers and video producers, who will focus on the many issues that we face daily due to COVID-19. The series will inform the public on what we must do to achieve some sense of normalcy.

Minister Ottley is encouraging the community, to go out and get vaccinated. Persons can register for the vaccine through our online portal or by visiting select locations to pick up a registration form. Registration forms are located at the government administration building, all doctor’s offices, at CPS and pharmacies. The community help desks in Dutch Quarter and Cole Bay, along with the vaccination locations at CPS and Belair are also accommodating persons who would like to register to take the vaccine. Persons are free to walk-in or visit any of the pop-up locations to receive the vaccine.

If we work together, we can achieve great things. Encourage, educate and assist your family members, friends or colleagues on the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.