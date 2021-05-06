Islands' News

Public meeting of Parliament regarding the examination of credentials and admission of a Member of Parliamen

The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.
The agenda point is:
Examination of credentials and admission of a Member of Parliament

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

