Traffic Department investigating a serious road accident that took place on the Welfare road.

The personnel of the traffic Department are investigation a serious accidents

that took place on Late Sunday evening May 2nd 2021 around 10.30 pm.

Upon investigating into what transpired, it was discovered that the rider of a Yamaha motorcycle with no license plate was heading in the direction of Billy Folly road and decided to overtake the vehicle in front of him.

Concurrently, a Nisan Almera with the registration plate M-4295 was coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Motorcycle who was unable to regulate his own speed collided with the front of the car.

The motorcycle rider was riding at such a high rate of speed, lost control at one point and collided head-on with the Nisan Almera coming from opposite direction.

The rider who suffer minor injuries was treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance and later transported to the medical center for further observation.

Driving above the speed limit is a common practice for many motorist. This behavior vastly increases the risk of losing control of a vehicle and causing an accident. Even a small increase in speed can result in a much higher

risk of being involved in a collision or other type of accident. As such, it is essential

for motorists to be aware of the speed at which they are traveling and stay within

the legal limits.