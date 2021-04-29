Islands' News Top Headlines

Temporary number in place to reach CPS Youth Health Care and the Baby Wellness Clinic

3 hours ago
Editor

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform clients of CPS Youth Health Care and the Baby Wellness Clinic, that the latter has been experiencing some challenges with the telephone network.

Clients of CPS Youth Health Care and Baby Wellness Clinic can reach both entities (temporarily) by calling 520-4163 between the hours of 8:30 AM to 5.00 PM (Mon-Fri) or persons can call 914 and request to be transferred to the Baby Wellness Clinic.

Both agencies apologize for any inconvenience caused and ask for your patience as the telephone system is upgraded.

