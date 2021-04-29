CPS & Belair Community Center extend their opening hours for Vaccine Walk-ins on Tuesdays & Thursdays

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) decided on Monday, April 26th, to extend the opening hours of both vaccination administering locations from 4.00 PM to 8.00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting on Thursday, April 29th.

The decision was made to keep both locations open for longer to make it easier for people to come for their vaccination after office hours or have other obligations during work hours.

Sint Maarten residents are invited to both vaccination locations who have not yet registered, to come to the Belair Community Center between 9.00 AM and 3.00 PM, and at the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Services (CPS), between 8:30 AM and 4.00 PM for on-site registration and vaccination on the same day, and on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Both vaccination locations will stay open until 8.00 PM on Tuesdays & Thursdays.

The VMT would like to emphasize that to prove eligibility for a walk-in vaccination, the person only needs to show one of the following documents. Not all of them.

• Rental agreement of Dutch side in the name of the person.

• Pay slip of Dutch side company in the name of the person.

• A Sint Maarten ID card, Sint Maarten driver’s license or a Dutch passport.

• A non-Dutch passport with the latest immigration entry stamp dating back six months or longer, showing that the person is here six months consecutively six months.

• Proof of registration from the Census Department.

• SZV Card.

• A copy of a residence and/or work permit.

• Proof of residency application.

The VMT also informs the public that both vaccination locations will be closed on Friday, April 30th, due to the public holidays.

Sint Maarten Protected Together.