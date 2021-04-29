Businesses will be able to Open Until 2.00AM within short

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications (Ministry of TEATT), Ludmila de Weever, said on Wednesday that the Ministry of TEATT and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry of VSA), are working on a ministerial regulation that would allow the nightlife entertainment businesses to remain open until 2.00AM.

The publication of the regulation may come as soon as this weekend which would permit those businesses to remain open instead of having to close at 12.00 AM which was the initial stipulation that was introduced for a two-week period in relation to the nation’s COVID-19 public health and safety protocols.

Businesses are reminded to follow their COVID-19 Safe Framework business re-opening workplace plans that were submitted in the summer of 2020 regarding operations. Employees and customers are expected to wear masks, and practice social distancing.