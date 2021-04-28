PM & COM express their gratitude and show appreciation to all support professionals with worksho-vational session

On Friday, April 23, the Sint Maarten Government administrative support professionals were invited to a virtual worksho-vational session with the theme, ‘A Decisive Administrative Professional in An Ambitious Country’.

This theme was derived from one of the National Development Vision 2030, which Prime Minister (PM) Silveria Jacobs launched on July 16, 2020.

The session, which was a hybrid of a workshop and motivational episodes, was facilitated by Thulani Munerenyu, a Human Capital Development Consultant of LILUVU Training and Consulting, a South African based company.

The worksho-vational session was a way for the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers (COM) to express their gratitude and show appreciation to all support professionals especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic, where remote working was prevalent, the support role of these professionals had to evolve virtually, displaying their highly adaptive skills.

Munerenyu unpacked the Principles of Decisiveness and Ambition which he placed in a global and national context and then cascaded to an individual level. He stressed that each individual, no matter his/her position, should play an effective and efficient role to ensure that Sint Maarten becomes a decisive and ambitious country.

Critical emphasis was placed on the components of an effective risk-based and result-oriented decisiveness process, as well as the essential value of attitude renewal for sustainable transformation.

The worksho-vational session was organized by the Prime Minister’s Office in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

The welcoming remarks were made by the Honourable Prime Minister, Silveria Jacobs, and closing remarks by the Honourable Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sport, Drs. Rodolphe Samuel.

Civil servants from the Government and the High Councils attended the event. Complimentary TopUp Cards from TelEm and a weekend stay with the compliments of Baker’s Suites in Simpson Bay were giveaways for the attentive listeners and active participants.

Administrative Professional Week, which was held this year from April 19-23, is observed yearly to honour all administrative support professionals.