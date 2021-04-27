Islands' News

Two person arrested in connection with drug smuggling offense

6 hours ago
Editor

On Monday afternoon April 26th 2021, the Alpha Team arrested two suspects in connection with an ongoing drug smuggling investigation. The suspects were arrested for their involvement which took place on March 5th 2021 at the Princess Juliana International Airport. 

In addition to the arrest, a house search took place at the residence of one the suspect and items were confiscated.

The suspects were transported the police station in Philipsburg for questioning.

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police
Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the
Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.

Related Posts

Islands' News Top Headlines

Fact-finding: no violations of integrity at the Cft secretariat, however some inaccuracies observed

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Landfill Opening times adjusted due to King’s Day, Carnival and Labor Day Holidays

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Central Committee meeting of Parliament about National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Stern Warring to organizers of unauthorized Jouvert Jump-up

6 hours ago
Editor

You Missed

Islands' News Top Headlines

Fact-finding: no violations of integrity at the Cft secretariat, however some inaccuracies observed

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Landfill Opening times adjusted due to King’s Day, Carnival and Labor Day Holidays

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Central Committee meeting of Parliament about National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities

6 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Stern Warring to organizers of unauthorized Jouvert Jump-up

6 hours ago
Editor