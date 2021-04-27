Islands' News

Stern Warring to organizers of unauthorized Jouvert Jump-up

6 hours ago
Editor

Police are preparing to take firm action against any attempts to flout established covid-19 protocols by groups intending to organize Jouvert style Jump up events.
Police have received reliable information from multiple sources that various groups on the island are preparing so-called Jouvert Jump-up events. Persons, who take part in this kind of illegal actions, must take into account that they will be arrested and prosecuted.
The organizers of these events are strongly warned to comply with the covid-19 protocols established by the Government of St. Maarten and discontinue their attempts at planning such activities.
It should be abundantly clear that this kind of misconduct by certain groups in our community will not be condoned by police.
Just as in the previous year, police are prepared to take firm action against the event organizers and participants.

