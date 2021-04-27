Six arrested in connection with various infractions

During the past week police officers of KPSM arrested the following persons:

A man with the initials A.S.S. was arrested for aggravated assault that took place in the month of December 2020. His victim suffered a broken jaw and several lacerations. After questioning, the suspect was held at the police station in Philipsburg pending further investigation.

Patrols apprehended two men and a woman on Saturday for trespassing and vandalizing a vehicle in the Cole-Bay area. It was later revealed that the three suspects had been friends in the past and have an ongoing feud. They were all questioned, issued a summons and then released.

Two other suspects were arrested for driving under the influence and not carrying identification when stopped by the officers. They were all questioned and released.