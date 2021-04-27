Police initiated campaign against reckless scooter riders

As St. Maarten Police continue their efforts to keep the roadways safe, a special team was initiated to crackdown on reckless scooter and motorcycle riders, who endanger public safety.

Over the weekend the team stopped several of these dangerous riders and over the course of three days; two persons (2) were arrested, (8) eight fines were issued and fifteen (15) scooters were impounded.

In an earlier press release the police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) issued a warning to the scooter riders about reckless behavior in traffic and that stringent measures will be taken against reckless behavior.

Drivers and motorcycle riders have become more brazen and callous with their behaviors while driving. The Police Force condemns this dangerous and illegal driving by users of public roads and has now initiated measures to curb this behavior.

The Police Force has a duty to enforce the traffic rules and will be enforcing the law when deemed necessary.