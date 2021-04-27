Landfill Opening times adjusted due to King’s Day, Carnival and Labor Day Holidays

The Department of Infrastructure from the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby informs adjustment to the opening times of the main and Irma Landfills on Pond Island in connection with the upcoming public holidays.

King’s Day

Please be aware of the change of hours for the Main/Irma Landfill For: Tuesday April 27, 2021 6:00am to 12:00pm.

Regular operational hours will return to normal on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Carnival Day

Please be aware of the change of hours for the Main/Irma Landfill For: Friday April 30, 2021 6:00am to 12:00pm.

Labor Day

Please be aware of the change of hours for the Main/Irma Landfill For: Saturday May 1, 2021 6:00am to 12:00pm.

Regular operational hours will return to normal on Sunday, May 2, 2021.