Central Committee meeting of Parliament about National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities

The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Wednesday.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening begroting 2020 en de Pensioenregeling politieke gezagdragers (Landsverordening begrotingswijziging 2020 inclusief de wijziging van de Pensioenregeling politieke gezagdragers (IS/560/2020-2021 d.d. 1 april 2021) (Zittingsjaar 2020-2021-145).

Draft National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance on the 2020 Budget and the Pension Scheme for Political Authorities (National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities) (IS/560/2020-2021 dated April 1, 2021) (Parliamentary Year 2020-2021-145).

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten