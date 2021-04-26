VMT announces new Vaccination Policy for April 26 for Two Weeks

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) on Sunday announced a new Walk-in vaccination policy starting on Monday April 26th for the next two weeks.

The VMT announced on Friday, April 23rd, that it will start an ’open house’ vaccination policy at the Belair Community Center and at the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Services (CPS) to boost the vaccination rate over a two-week period.

Starting Monday, April 26th, both vaccination locations are inviting all Sint Maarten residents who have not yet registered to come to the Belair Community Center between 9.00 AM and 3.00 PM, and at CPS between 8:30 AM and 4.00 PM for on-site registration and vaccination on the same day.

To prove eligibility, persons must show one of the following documents:

• Rental agreement from the Dutch side in the name of the person;

• Pay slip of a Dutch side company in the name of the person;

• A Sint Maarten ID card, Sint Maarten driver’s license or a Dutch passport;

• A non-Dutch passport with the latest immigration entry stamp dating back six (6) months or longer, showing that the person is here six (6) months consecutively;

• A proof of registration from the Census Department;

• SZV Card;

• A copy of a residence and/or work permit;

• Proof of application for residency.

All persons who already received an appointment will receive their vaccine as planned.

By implementing this policy, the VMT aims to make it easier for persons to receive their vaccine by removing the hurdle of registration.

The VMT also informs the public that both vaccination locations will be closed on Tuesday, April 27th, and Friday, April 30th due to the public holidays.