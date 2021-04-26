New Airport in Statia operational in June 2021

The Construction of the new F.R. Roosevelt Airport terminal building and AFISO tower in St. Eustatius is near completion. The transition from the old to the new building is scheduled in the beginning of May 2021. The existing airport terminal will still be in operation until the new building is open and operational. The construction of the airport was financed by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The construction was executed under the supervision of the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) in the Netherlands and the Directorate of Economy Nature and Infrastructure of the Public Entity St. Eustatius.

The existing Airport Terminal building was damaged by the passing of hurricane Irma and Maria in 2017. Due to the average lifespan of the current terminal building a development program to renew the facilities of the F.R. Roosevelt Airport started in 2017.

Terminal

The characteristics of the new terminal was guided by the airport masterplan. The new airport terminal measures 1100 square meter roof and 700 square meter inner space. There are a total of four (4) check-in desks, three (3) airline offices, luggage screening and a full pax- and staff airside screening. The waiting area at the gate offers 44 seats and there is a landside bar, an arrival baggage reclaims roller bed, customs check area, storage rooms, a meeting room and a security & control room. The building is constructed in such a manner to accommodate future expansion in the future.

Tower

The tower consists of 3 stories and is 136 square meter. The cabin has a 360-degree view and functions as an operational room for flight and airside safety and for communication purposes.

The project was contracted to Van Boekel Bouw & Infra BV who subcontracted other specialist companies from the Netherlands as well as some local companies to execute different task during the construction of the buildings.