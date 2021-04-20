Police made several arrest over the weekend in connection criminal acts,

Over the last few days, the police started to carry out checks in connection with closing time and other violations in the area of Simpson-Bay, Maho ,Cole Bay and surrounding areas.

During a control that took place on April 18, 2021 around 12.30am, officers observed two young men standing next to scooter parked on Rhine road. Upon the seeing of the police officers the young men started to act very suspiciously and tried to slowly walk away from the scooter. It emerged that the scooter was probably stolen as it was missing several parts.

The two were stop and controlled by the officers. On one of the young men the officers found a small amount of marijuana which immediately confiscated. A control was also carried out on the scooter that was parked. A handgun was found under the seat that was also confiscated. The two suspects with initials M.M.K. and R.R. respectively were arrested and transported to the police station in Philipsburg where they were held for questioning. Central Dispatch directed several police patrols on April 18, 2021, around 2:30am to a gas station in Simpson Bay for an assault case. The preliminary investigation shows that the man with initials J.H had assaulted the pump attendant after he had refused him entrance to the gas station store. When approached by police patrol, the individual threatened officers and smashed one of the store’s windows. Suspect J.H. who was allegedly under the influence of intoxicants resisted when police attempted to apprehend him. He was later transported to the Philipsburg police station where he is being held for questioning.