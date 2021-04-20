Man arrested for ill-treating his partner

An official complaint was made by a female victim against her boyfriend with the initials J.D. after an argument. After a short investigation the officers became aware that the suspect ill-treated his partner.

Officers arrested the male suspect at his jobsite on April 15, 2021. He was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he was interrogated. After questioning the suspect was handed over to the personnel of immigration as he was not in possession of legal documents to reside in St. Maarten.