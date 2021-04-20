Community assistance in a criminal case.

In a press release issued by the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM and Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, it was stated that a woman with initials J.D.W and a man with initials B.E.H.S. were arrested for alleged lewd criminal acts involving minors.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office request the assistance of the public of Sint Maarten into this ongoing investigation.



J.D.W is suspected of inappropriate sexual behavior towards underaged children while in her care and while providing tutoring at her home. B.E.H.S. is also suspected of similar acts while these minors were in the care of J.D.W.

Through this press release, we are requesting the community’s assistance to come forward and report possible wrongdoings by these two suspects. If your child, you, or someone you may know has been in contact with suspect J.D.W. or BE.H. S. in any way deemed inappropriate, we are asking you to contact the Youth and Morals Department to report it at +1721-5491117.