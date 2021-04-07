Islands' News

Waste Collection Schedule available online on the Government Website and in the GIP

12 hours ago
Editor

The Department of Infrastructure from the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development, and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), has released the waste collection schedule from contractors, and these can be found at the following link on the Government of Sint Maarten website: https://bit.ly/3drKM2p

The waste collection schedule is also being published in the Government Information Page (GIP). This will be published once over a number of days but will be available online at the above-mentioned link.

The collection schedule covers Parcel 1 contractor Meadowlands B.V., Parcel 2 Garden Boys B.V., Parcel 3 All Waste in Place N.V., Parcel 4 Meadowlands B.V., Parcel 5 Avyanna Cleanup & Construction, Parcel 6 West Indies Landscaping Company N.V., Parcel 7 Meadowlands B.V.

