AUC Students provide information and assistance with the registration for the COVID-19 Vaccine over the Easter Weekend

On Thursday April 1st, and Saturday April 3rd, several students from the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) volunteered their time and energy to provide information to the public about the COVID-19 vaccine and assist with the registration process.

On Thursday, the COVID-19 vaccination information and registration stands were located at Premiere Supermarket across from Colosseum Crossfit in Cay Hill, Greens Market in Cole Bay, and Carrefour Bush road. On Saturday there were two stands at Sunny Foods and again at Carrefour Bush Road.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccines was provided, along with practical information about the rollout campaign on Sint Maarten. The students also registered persons on the spot, which has led to a significant rise in vaccination registrations over the weekend.

AUC medical student Napolon Pellumbi said that: ‘’It is tremendously important to collaborate during this pandemic, and I wanted to do my part in boosting people’s confidence regarding vaccination. The friendliness expressed by the people of Sint Maarten and their willingness to participate in vaccine registration made my experience extremely enjoyable. Furthermore, I was highly impressed by the efforts of the community to follow CDC guidelines by continuously wearing masks and remaining 6 feet apart. For these reasons, I felt very comfortable at all times, and I owe it all to the appreciation shown by the people of Sint Maarten. I look forward to volunteering and continuously working with the people of Sint Maarten, to put forth better health and a better future.’’

Curacao and Aruba are currently experiencing a new Coronavirus crisis due to the more contagious UK variant. This variant of the COVID-19 virus has also been detected on Sint Maarten, and we can see active case numbers slowly rising. Considering the explosive transmission of the virus on Curacao from just a handful of cases to thousands within three weeks, the populace cannot be naive and must do everything to prevent a similar third wave hitting Sint Maarten.

The first thing is vaccination! The Pfizer vaccine has shown to be effective against the UK variant, but more people need to be vaccinated to really have an impact on national transmission. Vaccination is now open to all persons 18 years and older, who reside on Sint Maarten. Registration and the vaccine is free of charge and everyone is urged to register if you have not yet done so.

The second is testing. Persons who are experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with a known positive case are advised to call 914 or their general practitioner and to get tested for free at the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) testing location in Pointe Blanche, which is open from 8:30 to 10 AM on weekdays. Free testing is also available on the weekends, but persons will have to make an appointment by calling 914.

The third is wearing your mask, social distancing, and handwashing. Please continue to adhere to and comply with the rules, as they are the cornerstone of the Governments public health prevention campaign.

Currently, almost 12.000 persons have registered for the vaccine, which is roughly 25% of the number that is needed to create sufficient protection and prevent the spread of the virus (herd immunity) among the people of Sint Maarten.

Therefore, members of the community are reminded to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found via this link: HYPERLINK “https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb” https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

Both Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist with registration on the spot. They are open from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday to Friday. You must bring a form of identification when you visit the helpdesk.

Lastly, the paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including CPS at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Organizations who wish to inform their staff about the Covid-19 vaccine and vaccination program via an information session can send an email to bvdmeijden@whiteyellowcross.org

If you have a friend, parent, neighbor, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, please do your part. If you need help with the registration process, your appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, you can also call CPS at 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

Sint Maarten protected together.