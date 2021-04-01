Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament with the shareholder representative of P.J.I.A.

The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 1, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting which was adjourned on March 5, 2021 will be reconvened on Thursday at 10.00 hrs. at the House of Parliament. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Update on the reconstruction project at the airport terminal and the operational projections for 2021

Structural composition of the company’s hierarchy and the reasons for the various supervisory boards, and the protection of assets of the country by removing the assets presently at PJIAE and place them correctly at PJIAH (IS/230/2020-2021 dated December 7, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP C.A. Buncamper, MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten, MP R. Brison, MP A.E. Arrindell, MP C.T. Emmanuel.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten