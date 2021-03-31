Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs travels abroad due to family reasons

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs is travelling for unavoidable family related matters today, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Deputy Prime Minister Egbert Doran will assume responsibility along with the Council of Ministers during her absence. Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “Though I find it difficult to leave at this time, as we are facing some challenges, there will be continuity of government and I trust in the Deputy Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to be able to handle all necessary ongoing matters.” Prime Minister Jacobs will remain available virtually and she will keep in close contact with the Council of Ministers, the Parliament of St. Maarten as well as other stakeholders in the ongoing discussions for the realization of further liquidity support and the continuation of the negotiations to lead to an improved entity that will monitor the reforms and programs. “I ask the people of St. Maarten to remain positive, steadfast and strong as we stand together for a stronger St. Maarten,” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.