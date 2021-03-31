No vaccinations during the Easter weekend

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) informs the public that no vaccinations will be administered on Sint Maarten during the public holidays of Friday, April 2nd, and on Monday, April 5th.

A small number of appointments have mistakenly been generated by the system for Friday, April 2nd. These appointments have been rescheduled for either Thursday, April 1st, or Tuesday, April 6th, and the persons involved, have received an email of their new appointment date.

On Tuesday, April 6th the vaccination campaign will resume at the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Service (CPS) in Philipsburg and at the Belair Community Centre.

The VMT encourages everyone who has not yet registered to do so. It is essential to protect as many as possible against the COVID-19 virus, even more so because of the increasing infection rates on the islands of Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire. In only two weeks the number of positive cases on Curacao increased from 70 to 2.548 cases and three deaths as of Monday. The increase is caused by the more contagious UK variant, which has also been found on the Island.

Therefore, members of the community are reminded to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found via this link: HYPERLINK “https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb” https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

Both Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist with registration on the spot. They are open from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday to Friday. You must bring a form of identification when you visit the helpdesk.

Lastly, the paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including CPS at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Organizations who wish to inform their staff about the Covid-19 vaccine and vaccination program via an information session can send an email to bvdmeijden@whiteyellowcross.org

If you have a friend, parent, neighbor, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, please do your part. If you need help with the registration process, your appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, you can also call CPS at 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

Sint Maarten protected together.