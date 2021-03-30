Police seeks public’s assistance with several armed robberies cases

The police force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking the public’s assistance to apprehend the armed robbers who have been targeting the jewelry stores in Philipsburg.

On Monday morning, March 20, 2021, around 11.45 am, central Dispatch received several calls concerning an armed robbery taken place on a jewelry store on front Street. According to the victims two men brandishing firearms entered the Jewelry stores and robbed them at gunpoint of Cash and jewelry.

The suspects who were dress in gray and white clothing had their face covered with surgical masks. After robbing the business both suspects were spotted fleeing on foot through the ally next to the Methodist church towards the Back Street.

Several patrols conducted a search in the vicinity of Philipsburg for the alleged suspects, but they were not located. Central dispatch was later informed that the two suspected robbers were seen fleeing on two scooters in the direction of Dutch Quarter.

Anyone with information with about this or any of armed robberies that have taken place over the last weeks, should contact SUR detectives via + 1 721 542 2222 ext. 203, 204 or 205, the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website www.policesxm.sx.