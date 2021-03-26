TelEm Group carrying out underground cable repairs in Welgelegan Road Saturday

TelEm Group technicians and contractors return to the Cay Hill area this Saturday (March 27th 2021) to once again carry out maintenance works – this time, they will be replacing damaged and corroded underground cables on the main road to the St. Maarten Medical Center, Welgelegen Road.

Work crews were in Cay Hill last Saturday where they successfully upgraded a telephone cabinet in the vicinity of Kooyman, on the AJC Brouwers Road.

This Saturday, a work crew will be replacing corroded telecommunication cables lying underground on the Welgelegen Road.

Work is scheduled to begin at 6:00 am in the morning and end at 4:00 pm – weather permitting.

TelEm Group says, during the time of works, service to homes and businesses along the Welgelegen Road will be affected, including the Cay Hill Sports Complex. The following roads may also be temporarily interrupted at different times of the day:

Puma

Bison

Antilope

Hyena

Jackal

Cougar

TelEm Group Manager, Outside Plant, Mr. Cyril Priest says Saturday’s works will once again be on the company’s copper network, and apologizes to customers in Cay Hill for any inconvenience that will be caused all interruptions in service Saturday.