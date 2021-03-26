No vaccinations at Belair Community Center Friday. Close to 11.000 registered for a vaccine

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) would like to inform the public that the Belair Community Center will not be open for the administering of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, March 26th, due to a previously planned event. Vaccinations at Belair will resume on Monday the 29th of March.

Additionally, the VMT would like to inform the public that the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) and Belair Community Center will not be open for vaccinations during the public holidays of Friday, April 2nd, and Monday, April 5th.

The number of registrations for a vaccine has climbed to nearly 11.000 persons (16% of the total eligible population) after Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Richard Panneflek announced that all persons of 18 years and older residing on Sint Maarten can now be vaccinated.

To reach the required 70% to achieve herd immunity before the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, registration numbers must increase considerably.

Members of the community are reminded to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found via this link: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

Both Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist with registration on the spot. Do not forget to check the opening hours and bring a form of identification. Lastly, the paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including CPS at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

If you have a friend, parent, neighbor, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, please do your part. If you need help with the registration process, your appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, you can also call CPS at 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

Sint Maarten, protected together.